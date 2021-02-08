LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV swept Air Force with a 69-64 win on Monday night at the Thomas and Mack in front of fans and cheerleaders.
Runnin' Rebels junior guard David Jenkins Jr. made six of eight three-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Runnin' Rebels.
UNLV improves to 5-5 in conference play as they get ready for a two-game series at Boise State on Thursday and Saturday.
Tip-off is set for 7 pm in Boise on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.