LAS VEGAS NV - The Runnin' Rebels are getting ready to host Air Force for a two-game series on Saturday and Monday.
Air Force is 2-10 in conference play and has lost five in row.
UNLV will be looking to bounce back at the Thomas & Mack Center after losing two straight on their road trip to Reno.
The Runnin' Rebels are hoping to get their starting guard Bryce Hamilton back in the lineup this weekend.
Bryce was out with a sprained ankle and did not play in the series against UNR. His status for Saturday will be a game-time decision.
Tip-off on Saturday is at 1:00 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.