LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Robin Lehner was the first Golden Knights goaltender off the ice at Ball Arena Sunday morning during the teams optional skate. The first goalie off the ice generally indicates who will start in net. Pete DeBoer met with the media prior to the team hitting the ice, but did talk about how the goalie spotlight will shine the brightest in this series.
"Grubauer has been great every time we played him, I expect that to be the case," said DeBoer. Our goalies have been great, I think our tandem has been the best in the league when you look at it. Playoff goaltending is critical, if you had a list of different importance of winning in the playoffs, goaltending would be at the top."
The Golden Knights and Presidents' Trophy winning Colorado Avalanche have been on a collision course since the start of year and starting on Sunday night in Denver, they will meet in a best-of-seven series to see who moves on to the final four.
"We have to come ready to play game 1, ready to play our first five minutes of the game and we always have to know ho we're out there against," said Golden Knights defenseman, Alex Tuch. "They have some of the best players in the league, especially offensively, and we're going to have to play really hard to beat them."
For just the second time in their history, the Golden Knights head into a playoff series as an underdog. The only other time that was the case, was the first season in the Western Conference Final against Winnipeg.
"Maybe we shouldn't have even come," Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer joked. "A lot of things stacked against us. I think the one thing we got going for us, I love the character and resiliency of our group."
"Different than the first round being the underdog, going in with a chip on your shoulder, trying to prove to everyone else that we have now shot to beat Colorado, Colorado is the team to beat," said Tuch. "But in our locker room we think we’re the team to beat and if Colorado wants to go to the Stanley Cup, they have to go through us."
"We don't mind playing on the road, I think we showed last series against Minnesota, going into a building, it's a non-issue for us as a group," said DeBoer.
Alex Tuch was also asked to look ahead in the series at games 3 and 4 in Las Vegas, after Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon announced T-Mobile Arena will be at 100% capacity for the first time since March 3rd, 2020.
"I think I was listening to Kelly McCrimmon's interview, I was fist pumping in my car on the way to the airport when I was listening to it," said Tuch. "It's felt like a full building the entire playoffs, it's gotten louder and louder every time they increased capacity. I can't even imagine what 100% will feel like, it's been over a year since we've had that and two years in the playoffs. It will be a shock to us, and a shock to our opponents. No better feeling than playing in front of the Golden Knights fans during the playoffs that's for sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.