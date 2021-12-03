LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Washington Football Team at 1:05 p.m.
"Hill’s early and constant advocacy on behalf of the Raiders and unwavering support was a crucial element to the Silver & Black’s relocation to Southern Nevada. He continues to serve as chair of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which oversaw the construction of Allegiant Stadium," a statement from the team said.
Previous lighters of the torch include Henderson Mayor Debra March, David Manica, Jim Murren, Tommy White, Steve Wynn, Brian Sandoval and Dr. Miriam Adelson.
"Rev Run" of Run-DMC will be the halftime entertainment, the team announced.
The front man of hip-hop group Run-DMC, Rev Run is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.
“I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to perform for Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Rev Run in a media release.
