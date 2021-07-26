LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to reports around the National Hockey League, it looks like the Golden Knights are finalizing a contract extension with pending unrestricted free agent, Alec Martinez.
Affectionately called the 'warrior' by his teammates, Martinez led the NHL in blocked shots during the regular season and the Stanley Cup playoffs, playing all 19 postseason games with a broken foot.
During the shortened season, the Golden Knights blueliner scored 32 points in 53 games, the second-highest total of his career.
After their season-ending loss to Montreal, Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer was the first to lead the charge in keeping Martinez in Vegas.
"I can't understate the importance of him to our group here, the time he's been here with me," said DeBoer. "There is a reason he is a multiple Stanley Cup winner, there is a reason you can count on him the most important time of the year, it's not an accident he scores that goal the other night. He rises to the occasion at the tough moments , you can never have enough guys like that."
Reports say his new contract is a three-year deal worth more than $5 million per season.
