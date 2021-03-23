Raiders Broncos Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the first second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked contract, keeping him in Las Vegas.

According to the report, it will be a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with a chance to make up to $8 million, including incentives.
 
Mariota came into the offseason carrying a cap hit of $11.35 million and was the subject of trade talks for weeks, though nothing seemed to materialize.
Mariota appeared in just one game last season, a week 15 Thursday night home game against the Chargers. After starting QB Derek Carr left in the first half with an injury, Mariota came in and threw for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 30-27 overtime loss.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.