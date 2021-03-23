LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked contract, keeping him in Las Vegas.
The original paycut offer $3M. Marcus Mariota negotiated up, giving him a chance for some real upside. And, should be noted, the contract is also tradable if the opportunity arises. But for now, a resolution. https://t.co/qOx06yDvg5— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2021
