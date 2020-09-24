LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pac-12 is reversing course on its decision and will play football this fall, according to multiple reports familiar with the subject.
The vote occurred Thursday afternoon, according to The Mercury News. The report said the season will start Nov. 6. The exact schedule has not yet been released, but the championship game will reportedly be played on Dec. 18. On that day, each team will play in games which will determine the final order of finish in the conference. This will impact which team goes to which bowl games.
Source: The #Pac12 voted to play.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 24, 2020
The conference is expected to discuss the move in a Thursday press conference at 5 p.m., according to a tweet. Speakers include University of Oregon President Michael Schill, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott and Oregon State's Dr. Doug Aukerman.
Pac-12 postponed all sporting events "through the end of the calendar year" on Aug. 12.
Additional details were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
Today at 5 PM / 6 MT, Pac-12 Network will air a live press conference to discuss the outcome of today's meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group. 📺 Pac-12 Network⏰ 5 PM / 6 MT📱 https://t.co/7bHMYBrFK8— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 24, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.