LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted on Wednesday to no longer discipline fighters for cannabis, ESPN reported.
The commission regulated most high-profile boxing and MMA fights in the world.
UFC's leaders said it was the right decision.
“Our take is that the Nevada Commission did the right thing today. They did the right thing because they looked at the science behind this. And the science shows that THC has little to no correlation with impairment," said UFC’s senior vice president of athlete and health performance Jeff Novitzky in a statement to FOX5. "We don’t want fighters to show up and compete impaired under the influence. But the science shows what you did a month ago, what you did a week ago, what you did the night before a fight doesn’t have any correlation with being impaired for the fight.”
The Florida State Boxing Commission stopped testing for marijuana in May, according to ESPN.
FOX5 reached out to NSAC for comment and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
