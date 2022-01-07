LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas could be host to another major football game: the College Football Playoff Championship game.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reports that the 2025 title game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game would be Jan. 6, 2025, following the 2024-2025 regular season.
With the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas in February 2024, the city would host the NFL and college championships in less than a year.
McMurphy said the decision is pending possible playoff expansion. McMurphy said Miami will host the 2026 title game, according to sources. This year's title game in Indianapolis between Alabama and Georgia will take place on Monday.
