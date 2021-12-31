LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aces are close to finalizing a deal to make Becky Hammon their next head coach, according to multiple reports.
According to ESPN, Hammon, who serves as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, is close to an agreement with the team on a 5-year deal that would make her the highest-paid coach in the WNBA. Hammon would remain with the Spurs through the rest of the regular season.
The Aces have not made any official announcement yet, and head coach Bill Laimbeer has not stepped down or been removed from his role. Laimbeer has coached the Aces since they moved to Las Vegas in 2018.
Hammon was a six-time WNBA All-Star, and played several seasons for the San Antonio Stars, who moved to Las Vegas to become the Aces in 2018. Hammon has served as an assistant coach with the Spurs since 2014, and has interviewed for NBA head coaching positions.
