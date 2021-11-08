LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders picked up another player on Monday.
According to Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock, the team has signed receiver DeSean Jackson.
"He (DeSean Jackson) signed his contract, he is a Raider." - Mike Mayock#Raiders #RaiderNation @FOX5Vegas— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) November 8, 2021
The Los Angeles Rams have released Jackson after just seven games with his hometown team, AP reported last week.
Mayock made the announcement during a conference call Monday morning to discuss the team waiving Damon Arnette, who was a first-round pick in 2020.
According to a news release sent Monday afternoon, Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver has made stops with the Los Angeles Rams (2021), Philadelphia (2008-13, 19-20), Tampa Bay (2017-18) and Washington (2014-16), the release notes.
The Raiders note that the three-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 167 games with 154 starts in his career, recording 620 receptions for 10,877 with 57 touchdowns and adding 71 carries for 459 yards with four touchdowns.
Jackson is a native of Long Beach, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.