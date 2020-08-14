LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the absence of fall college sports, UNLV Athletics is looking to raise $1.5 million by the end of the calendar year.
UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois announced the initiative Friday, called the D5 Momentum Fund 2.0 Campaign. UNLV Athletics recently announced they had sold 7,460 season tickets for the upcoming football season, up 39% from 2019. UNLV football won't play their upcoming season after the Mountain West announced the cancellation of fall sports.
“While the news was difficult, the decision was the right one as our top priority is our sincere and unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our students, coaches, staff, and the entire community who support the Rebels,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We will work with the conference on a return-to-action plan in the weeks ahead, as our expectation is to be back playing in the spring. There are, however, real financial consequences associated with our new reality.”
The Momentum Fund was originally created when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down UNLV's campus, and athletics, in March.
“The Momentum Fund 2.0 was created to allow our fans to invest in our student-athletes’ success as we face these challenges,” Reed-Francois said. “UNLV has come too far in creating undeniable momentum to stop now and we are asking our loyal supporters for their help.”
To make a donation, visit the Rebel Athletic Fund website.
