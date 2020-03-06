LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After 12 seasons with the Lady Rebels, UNLV announced head coach Kathy Olivier resigned Friday afternoon.
Olivier was the seventh head coach in program history and joined the team in 2008.
“I want to thank Kathy and her staff for their contributions to our women’s basketball program,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We wish her well and know that she will continue to remain involved with the program as a decorated alumnae.”
The Lady Rebels won their first Mountain West championship during the 2017-18 season under Olivier and led the team to three postseason WNIT appearances.
The Lady Rebels lost in the MWC quarterfinals to San Jose on March 2, with a final score of 67-48.
“Thank you to [Reed-Francios] and our entire support staff for their dedication to our program,” Olivier said in a statement. “I am proud of the accomplishments that we were able to achieve together. We have a talented team and I am confident that our ladies will stay focused on reaching success in the classroom, on the court and in the community.”
UNLV said a national search for Olivier's successor would begin immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.