LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Runnin' Rebels host Colorado State on Saturday, fans will have a chance to win one of several prizes.
One UNLV student at the game will win free tuition for an entire semester. Season tickets to rebel sports will also be given away. The prizes will be fired from a t-shirt cannon along with a Runnin' Rebels shirt. The first 400 kids 12 and under inside the arena will receive a free shirt honoring former Runnin' Rebel Robert Smith, whose jersey will be retired at halftime.
Before the game, the first 500 students at a tailgate outside the Thomas and Mack Center will get free taco bell. The event is open to the public, and will feature a DJ.
Saturday will mark the first game fans can attend regardless of vaccination status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.