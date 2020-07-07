LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers announced Monday that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Rogers was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017. He was voted a captain his sophomore season, and is the only quarterback in program history to rush for at least 100 yards in a game more than three times in a career.
July 7, 2020
Rogers said it was a tough decision to transfer, but he will do so as a graduate, meaning he is eligible to play immediately at his next school.
