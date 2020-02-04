LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Darran Williams’ father released the status of his son, a football player for UNLV, after he suffered a medical emergency last week during a team workout.
In a tweet, Keith Williams thanked Sunrise Hospital’s Cardiovascular Unit for their outstanding care, and praised UNLV Athletics for never leaving Williams’ bedside.
UNLV Athletics confirmed the incident and released a statement:
A UNLV football student-athlete had a medical episode during the warm-up of a team workout Tuesday morning. He is being treated by doctors at a local hospital with his family at his side. The thoughts and prayers of the entire UNLV community are with him and his family.
It was unlikely Williams would recover enough to play football again. Williams underwent heart surgery Tuesday afternoon.
"We are so blessed, we have a long way to go, but I couldn't let this day go by without giving thanks .. god [sic] is good, payer works and I'm forever grateful," Keith Williams tweeted.
