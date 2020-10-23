LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV football announced the approval of a limited number of fans at home games at Allegiant Stadium.
UNLV Athletics said they will allow 3% of Allegiant's capacity, or 2,000 fans, for home games in 2020. Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada's Department of Business and Industry approved the plan.
Gov. Steve Sisolak's directive for large gatherings allows up to 10% capacity, but UNLV said to comply with other regulations, such as zones of 250 people or less separated by at least 25 feet, the university opted for reduced capacity.
The current plan is only approved for the first two home games and must be resubmitted Nov. 14, UNLV said.
Fans will be screened upon entry and be required to wear a face covering, UNLV said.
“We appreciate the work of the Southern Nevada Health District and the state of Nevada throughout this process,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We have been in constant communication with both entities as well as with Allegiant Stadium to interpret the guidelines with respect to specific facility capabilities. The health and safety of everyone involved, both on the field and in the stands, is our primary concern, and although attendance will be limited, we can’t wait to get our season started and look forward to next Saturday’s historic home-opener in Allegiant Stadium."
UNLV said a limited number of single-game tickets will be available to Rebel Athletic Fund members who are current football season ticket holders. A priority system will be used to select those who receive tickets. The ten longest tenured UNLV season ticket holders will have access to games.
Purchasing will open for season ticket holders on Oct. 27, with prices starting at $110 for the UNR and Boise State games, and starting at $88 for the Fresno State and Wyoming games.
Season ticket holders can defer funds toward 2021 season tickets, donate the funds to the Rebel Athletic Fund or request a refund. Those who defer or donate funds will be able to keep their same seats for the 2021 season, UNLV said.
Premium customers in suites or VVIP areas will remain season ticket holders for the 2020 season and will not be required to purchase tickets on a single-game basis.
UNLV's first home game is Oct. 31 against UNR.
