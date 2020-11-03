LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV football program announced several roster moves, including the suspension of wide receiver Randall Grimes.
According to head coach Marcus Arroyo, Grimes was suspended for violating team and school rules. His suspension will carry through the calendar year, Arroyo said.
In addition to the Grimes suspension, Coach Arroyo announced Mekhi Stevenson, Drew Tejchman, Jamal Neal and Greg Francis have opted out this season.
Justin Rogers and Max Gilliam are splitting the quarterback reps ahead of Saturday's game against Fresno State, Coach Arroyo said.
