UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo speaks with his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV football released its 2021 schedule Friday afternoon.

UNLV will kick off the season at Allegiant Stadium against Eastern Washington University on Sept. 2 before heading to Tempe to face the Arizona State Sun Devils Sept. 11.

Other non conference opponents will include Iowa State and UTSA.

Per tradition, UNLV will play UNR in the Battle of the Fremont Cannon on Oct. 30, the day before Nevada Day. UNLV will finish the season facing Air Force on Nov. 27.

UNLV's bye week will be observed the week of Oct. 9. The 2021 Mountain West Championship Game will be played Dec. 4.

Here's the full UNLV schedule:

  • Sept. 2 EASTERN WASHINGTON
  • Sept. 11 at Arizona State
  • Sept. 18 IOWA STATE
  • Sept. 25 at Fresno State*
  • Oct. 2 at UTSA
  • Oct. 9 OPEN
  • Oct. 16 UTAH STATE*
  • Oct. 23 SAN JOSE STATE*
  • Oct. 30 at UNR*
  • Nov 6 at New Mexico*
  • Nov. 13 HAWAI’I*
  • Nov. 20 SAN DIEGO STATE*
  • Nov. 27 at Air Force*

