LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Athletics announced the official launch of the all-new UNLV Rebels official mobile app.
The new app features real-time news alerts, schedules, exclusive multimedia content, ticket integration, gameday details and more. Fans can customize push notifications as well as manage their tickets and shop for UNLV merchandise.
“We are thrilled to officially launch this new app,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper. “We know Rebel fans desire quick and easy access to all of their favorite UNLV Athletics content and this app delivers that. It also will allow us to reach our fans across the globe in new and innovative ways, providing additional value for our partners. It is a positive step forward as we continue to expand the UNLV brand.”
The free UNLV Rebels mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.