LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following days of speculation, T.J. Otzelberger is officially moving on from UNLV basketball.
Otzelberger will be the new head coach at Iowa State, according to a statement from UNLV Athletics. Oztelberger was an assistant coach at Iowa State for eight years before taking a head coaching job at South Dakota State in 2016 and eventually coming to UNLV in 2019.
“I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans for a memorable two years at UNLV and in the Las Vegas community,” Otzelberger said. “I especially want to thank Desiree Reed-Francois for providing me with the incredible honor of leading the Runnin’ Rebels. These decisions are never easy, but Alison and I are excited to return to Iowa State where we started our family and spent so many formative years.”
Otzelberger only coached at UNLV for two years, continuing the coaching carousel within the program. Marvin Menzies was the previous coach, fired in 2019.
“When our coaches are being pursued by others, it is a testament to what we are building,” UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We appreciate Coach Otzelberger’s contributions to our men’s basketball program and we wish T.J. and his family all the best as they continue their journey.”
