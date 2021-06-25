LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV Football head coach Marcus Arroyo finalized his 2021 full-time coaching staff Friday morning, naming TJ Woods as the Rebels' offensive line coach.
Woods comes to Las Vegas with 17 years of collegiate coaching experience, most recently spending the last two seasons at Utah State.
"We are so excited to add a coach of the caliber of TJ to our staff,” said Arroyo. “In addition to being familiar with, and having success in, our conference, TJ has coached both in the Big Ten and Pac-12. He has led some of the best rushing offenses in the nation multiple times in his career. He has a reputation for developing NFL linemen, with several now playing and starting, and earning large paychecks on Sundays. His résumé and reference list were extremely impressive. TJ develops his players on and off the field and is exactly what we were looking for in our O-line coach. I know he can’t wait to leave his imprint on that room. Fired up to have him join our family!"
🚨Big-Time Addition To The Rebel 🏈 Family Just Announced: Welcome, Coach Woods‼️ 🚨👀https://t.co/xaUShGzHSO#BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/bWz5n1jbqR— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) June 25, 2021
As Utah State’s offensive line coach in 2019, Woods helped four offensive players earn All-Mountain West honors. The Aggies’ offense set school records in passes completed and attempted while its 3,628 passing yards were the second-most in USU history as the squad earned a spot in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.
Currently, seven of Woods’ former offensive line pupils are active on NFL rosters: Beau Benzschawel and Tyler Larsen (Washington Football Team), Blake Brandel (Minnesota Vikings), Michael Deiter (Miami Dolphins), Rob Havenstein (Los Angeles Rams), Sean Harlow (Atlanta Falcons) and Isaac Seumalo (Philadelphia Eagles).
Woods also served as the offensive line coach at Wisconsin, where his position group helped block for Doak Walker Award winner and Heisman Trophy finalist running back Melvin Gordon. During the 2014 season, the Badger great rushed for 2,587 yards, second-most in a single season in FBS history, including a then-FBS single-game rushing record of 408 yards.
