LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV football has a new head coach.
Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was selected as the new head coach Wednesday, according to sources close to the search and later confirmed by UNLV Athletics.
UNLV’s next football coach will be Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, source confirms.— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) December 11, 2019
“Marcus has demonstrated a commitment to integrity and excellence throughout his career, and we look forward to a bright future for our football program under his leadership,” UNLV President Marta Meana said in a statement.
Arroyo was the quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014 and took over offensive coordinator duties with Oregon during the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl.
Arroyo was a quarterback at San Jose State from 1998-2002, at the same time UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois was serving as Director of Compliance for the Spartans.
“We set out to find a teacher and a competitor with the character, competence, energy and intellect to bring out the best in our 105 young men and recruit and develop the next group of Rebel football student-athletes," Reed-Francois said in a statement.
"When Marcus and I reconnected during the search process, his alignment with these attributes became evident. I am confident he is the right coach to lead UNLV football’s ascent, and we are thrilled to welcome him along with Kelly and Cruz to the Rebel family.”
“The uniqueness of Las Vegas is unrivaled and the opportunity to train, practice, and compete, in some of the country’s best facilities in one of the world’s most vibrant cities cannot be understated," Arroyo said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to elevate UNLV Football to the championship caliber program that it is positioned to be."
The Associated Press reported late Tuesday that the coaching job was offered to LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda
Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez "parted ways" with UNLV at the end of the 2019-2020 season. Sanchez coached through the final game of the season. Sanchez went 19-40 in five seasons.
UNLV is looking to raise the profile of its football program with the Rebels set to begin playing home games in a new stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas. The school also opened a $34 million on-campus football complex this fall.
UNLV said they will hold an official press conference at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Like Chip Kelly, this guy will go nowhere. Oregon only does what it does because if recruiting - not coaching.
