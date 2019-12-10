LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four Nevada football players will not play in an upcoming bowl game following a post-game brawl with UNLV in late November, the Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday.

UNLV slips past Nevada 33-30 in overtime; brawl erupts at game's end Freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown in overtime and UNLV slipped past instate rival Nevada 33-30 on Saturday in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.

Nevada's defensive back Austin Arnold, defensive back Daniel Brown, defensive tackle Hausia Sekona and linebacker Gabriel Sewell will all be suspended for sportsmanship violations, MWC said in a release.

Arnold will serve a two-game suspension; Brown and Sekona will serve a one-game suspension; Sewell is suspended for one-half game.

Nevada plays Ohio Jan. 3 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Arnold will also miss the first game of the 2020 season, MWC said.

MWC said UNLV's punishments are still being processed. UNLV will not play in a bowl game.