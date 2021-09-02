LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Eastern Washington Eagles survived in double overtime to beat UNLV 35-33. The Rebels came from behind in the second half to force overtime, but the Eagles defense stood tall in the second overtime frame denying the Rebels on a two-point conversion.
In the double overtime thriller, the season opener at Allegiant Stadium drew 21,000 fans. This was the first UNLV football game at Allegiant with no fan capacity.
The Rebels are still looking for their first win at Allegiant Stadium, but many fans were excited to go inside the “Death Star” for the first time.
"We couldn't afford to see the Raiders, but we've been UNLV season ticket holders for a long time,” Jeff Baker said. “We've been waiting two years to get into the stadium!”
Baker and his wife got to the game early to tailgate in the Allegiant Stadium parking lot. So far they said they like the change from the dirt lot at Sam Boyd Stadium.
However, many looked for alternatives to parking at Allegiant Stadium which cost $50 for Thursday’s game.
FOX5 found many students and other Rebel fans at UNLV that took public transportation instead.
"$2.00 to get there $2.00 to get back,” one student said. Just in case you want to have a little drink its safest way to get there."
RTC is offering a direct route from UNLV to Allegiant roundtrip for just $4.00 every Rebel home game.
"So much easier,” another fan said.
Parking at Allegiant is limited to 2,500 cars on game day. Parking at Allegiant will cost $150 for the Rebels next home game vs. Iowa State.
"We're second years so we didn't get an opportunity to see any of the football last year so that's why we're coming out here to be with the team,” UNLV sophomore Cassidy Bonham said. “I’m Just really excited!"
"We're just finally hoping for a winning season," Baker said.
The Rebels last win was November 30, 2019.
(1) comment
At this point I'm starting to wonder if UNLV could find a way to lose to Bishop Sycamore.
