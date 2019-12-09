LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New York Rangers' Brendan Lemieux has been fined for elbowing Golden Knights' Cody Glass during Sunday's game at T-Mobile Arena.
According to NHL Player Safety, Lemieux was fined $2,000 for the incident, which occurred in the second period.
NY Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux has been fined $2,000, for Elbowing Vegas’ Cody Glass.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 9, 2019
Glass was helped off the ice and to the locker room after Lemieux crashed into him with a spinning elbow to the temple, the Associated Press reported.
Linemate William Carrier dropped his gloves and called Lemieux out after the incident.
"We all saw what happened, and it can't happen," Carrier said. "I don't know if he did it on purpose, but he's gotta answer to it. Same for me when I do those kinds of hits. Just gotta answer to it and he did."
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said after the game that he hoped the NHL's Department of Player Safety would review Lemieux's "flying elbow to his head" and rule on what he called "a bad hit."
According to AP, Rangers' Chris Kreider was fined $5,000 last season for an elbow on Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson, which was almost identical to the one thrown by Lemieux on Glass.
The Golden Knights lost to the Rangers 5-0 on Sunday.
