LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders are wrapping up their first in-person off-season in Las Vegas.
Head coach Jon Gruden shared how he feels about his team after revamping their offensive line this offseason and drafting five defensive players in this year's draft.
"I feel pretty good. A lot of our practices were instruction based. We'll see where we are when we lay the leather down at training camp. We're younger. I think we're faster. I think we have more depth. It's hard to update that question right now without being in full pads at full speed," said Gruden.
One addition to the team this off-season that has Raider Nation excited about is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was not with the Silver and Black at OTAs, but did share on Instagram that he's gained 12 pounds this off-season weighing at 258 pounds.
"At the end of the day, I just collected my thoughts and everything I went through in Minnesota and Baltimore, I wanted to critique myself and see where I could be a better player. Putting more muscle on and keeping that lean mass will help me be effective. I'm definingly not the same player I was on those two teams. I was just trying to get better," said Ngakoue.
The Raiders training camp will begin in Henderson on Tuesday, July 27.
