NFL

The NFL shield logo is shown painted on the field at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo)

 AP

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders Saturday game against the Cleveland Browns has been postponed to Monday, sources confirmed to FOX5.

The decision to move the game comes amid several cases of COVID-19 among the Browns.

Kickoff for Monday's game will be 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.