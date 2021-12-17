LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders Saturday game against the Cleveland Browns has been postponed to Monday, sources confirmed to FOX5.
The decision to move the game comes amid several cases of COVID-19 among the Browns.
The Raiders game has officially been moved to Monday— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) December 17, 2021
Kickoff for Monday's game will be 2 p.m.
