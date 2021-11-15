LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders spent Monday in the film room dissecting what went wrong in Sunday night's 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In his weekly news conference, Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said it was time to get to work.
"We are just going to look at what we did wrong and work to fix at it," Bisaccia said. "We are going to look at what we did correctly and build on that. And really, we have one game to play, we have to get ourselves ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals here at home and we’ll just go from there. But as far as our team, I think our team has been pretty resilient."
Bisaccia reiterated that there were issues in all three phases of the game.
"I don’t think effort has been an issue," Bisaccia said. "We have to do a better job of cleaning up certainly the penalties we’ve gone through now over the last few weeks and then our execution, being able to execute the play that’s called both on offense and on defense. And then we want to keep getting better at tackling. Try to improve in everything that we are doing every day. That’s really our goal. Come out with some type of an improvement mentality on everything that we are trying to do."
Fullback Alec Ingold suffered an ACL injury and Bisaccia said he is likely out for the season.
"It’s a big loss to us, certainly not only on offense but what he did for us in the kicking game," Bisaccia said. "When he went down, we had to make all kinds of adjustments."
The Raiders are 5-4 and a half game out of the AFC West lead. They are also on the outside looking in for a wild card spot. The team plays the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
