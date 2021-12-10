LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller on Sunday in Kansas City.
Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying he hopes Waller's injuries won't linger.
"I know he’s progressed this week," Bisaccia said. "It was a drastic progression the very first day and now he’s going from one pool to the other pool. We’re trying to work to get him on the grass in the next few days."
Defensive lineman Carl Nassib and running back Jalen Richard will also miss the Chiefs' game and linebacker Denzel Perryman is listed as doubtful.
There is some good news as cornerback Trayvon Mullen is expected to return for the first time since getting injured against the Chargers in Week 4.
"Obviously we’ve been missing him," Bisaccia said. "We’ve been short at the corner position and we feel like if we can get him up for this game, if he’s ready to go, it at least gives us a solid rotation of three guys that play outside for us. We’d love to get him back. He was playing well before he got banged up. Hopefully he’s going to be full speed going into the game and we’d like to get him back."
The Raiders and Chiefs will kick off Sunday morning at 10:00 PT at Arrowhead Stadium.
