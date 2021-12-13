LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders, Smith's Marketplace and Project 150 came together today to gift some local families a holiday shopping spree.
Eight families were chosen by Project 150 who had fallen on hard times amid the pandemic. Those families were give tabs worth $1,000 to Smith's Marketplace at Sky Canyon.
Joined by former Raiders players and the Raiderettes, the families were able to buy clothes, food or anything they need to get through the holiday season.
"The students reactions were amazing. I mean, between smiles, tears and hugs, this really just brightened their entire day," Kelli Kristo, executive director of Project 150 said.
The families will be able to use whatever they didn't spend today at other Smith's locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.