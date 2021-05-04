LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL Draft may be done, but the Raiders continue to re-tool their roster. On Tuesday, the silver and black announced they signed cornerback Casey Hayward.
Hayward is a nine year NFL veteran, spending his last five years with the LA Chargers where he was coached by the now current Raiders defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley.
The two-time Pro Bowler started 61 of his 64 games in four seasons with the Chargers and has appeared in 129 contests with 95 starts over his career. Hayward has 23 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, 371 tackles, 100 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in nine seasons.
Since entering the league in 2012, Hayward ranked tied for ninth in interceptions, while his 100 passes defensed rank sixth-most. Hayward appeared in 107 consecutive games to mark an NFL record among cornerback, while also starting 70 consecutive contests, most among active cornerbacks before being snapped this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.