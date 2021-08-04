LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Less than two weeks away from their first preseason game, the Las Vegas Raiders added some size, talent and skill to their defensive line, signing six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy.
The 33-year-old defensive tackle was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Standing 6-foot-4 and 300-pounds, McCoy has made stops with the Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Carolina Panthers (2019), after spending the first nine years of his career in Tampa Bay (2010-18).
An Associated Press first-team selection in 2013, McCoy has started all 139 games played in his career, recording 352 tackles (252 solo), 59.5 sacks, 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
A native of Oklahoma City, Okla., McCoy played three years at Oklahoma University, appearing in 40 games. He finished his collegiate career with 83 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.