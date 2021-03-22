LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After trading three of their five opening day starters on the offensive line a week ago, the Raiders are keeping one of their own.
The Silver and Black signed Andre James to a multi-year extension. According to reports, it's a three-year deal worth $12.5 million.
James signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in the 2019 offseason. In the past two years, he's appeared in 28 games with one start. Last year he played in all 16 game, primarily on special teams.
In the opening week of the NFL offseason, the Raiders traded right tackle Trent Brown to the Patriots, right guard Gabe Jackson to the Seahawks, and center Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.