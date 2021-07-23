LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders' 2021 draft class is officially signed. The team put pen to paper on the final two members of the class, inking a pair of third-round picks in Divine Deablo and Malcolm Koonce to rookie contracts on Friday, rounding out the seven-player group.
Koonce, a 6-foot-2, 249-pund defensive end out of Buffalo, was taken with the 79th overall pick. During his collegiate career, Koonce totaled 100 tackles (61 solo), including 22.5 for a loss, 18 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He is tied for 6th in school history in career sacks (18). AS a seniors he was named to the All-MAC First Team for the second consecutive season.
Deablo, a 6-foot-3, 226-pound linebacker out of Virginia Tech, was taken with the 80th overall pick. During his career with the Hokies, he appeared in 51 games with 39 starts totaling 206 tackles (117 solo), a half-sack, six interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. As a senior, Deablo earned first-team All-ACC honors.
The signings come as Training Camp is about to begin on July 27. Rookies are set to report to camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday.
