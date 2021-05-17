LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders put pen to paper and made it official with two of their seven 2021 draft picks, signing fourth-round pick, Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round pick Jimmy Morrissey on Monday.
Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during four seasons at Missouri. Over his career, Gillespie recorded 146 tackles (107 solo), including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
As a senior in 2020, Gillespie finished second among the secondary with 46 tackles, while adding four passes defended. A native of Ocala, Fla., Gillespie finished second on the team with season-high 50 tackles in 2019, adding one sack and seven passes defensed.
General Manager Mike Mayock also got a contract done with the 230th pick in this years draft, Jimmy Morrissey.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound center was a four-year player at Pittsburgh, where he started all 47 games (46 at center and one at right guard) he appeared in and was named the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy winner, given to the most outstanding player in college football who began his career as a walk-on. '
As a redshirt senior in 2020, he started all 11 contests and earned All-ACC honors for the third consecutive season. He became just the second player in school history to be named All-ACC Academic Football Team for four consecutive years.
A native of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Morrissey attended La Salle College High School, where he was named a two-time All-Philadelphia Catholic League performer and All-City by the Philadelphia Daily News as a senior.
