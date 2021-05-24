LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders signed their 2021 first-round draft pick, Alex Leatherwood on Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 312-pound versatile offensive tackle taken 17th overall was a two-time National Champion who played four seasons at Alabama from 2017-20. Over his career, he appeared in 48 games with 41 consecutive starts.
As a senior, Leatherwood was named the recipient of the 2020 Outland Trophy, given to the player recognized as the best interior offensive lineman in college. He was a unanimous first-team All-American and All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches in 2020, while anchoring an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football.
A native of Pensacola, Fla., the versatile offensive lineman was a unanimous five-star recruit while attending Booker T. Washington High School and was widely considered a top-three offensive tackle prospect in the nation. Leatherwood was ranked by ESPN as No. 8 in the ESPN 300, while ranking him as the No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 3 overall player in Florida and No. 4 in the Southeast region. He participated in the Under Armour All-American Game, Nike's 2016 "The Opening" and the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.
