LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders put the Las Vegas community first on Tuesday ahead of their move to the valley.
Darren Waller and Alec Ingold served lunch to excited students at Jack Dailey Elementary School. The staff and students they sang the players songs, laughed and shared snacks.
The Raiders media team says community service is a priority for the team and the players aspire to be role models for the kids who look up to them.
This was "just the beginning" of what is to come in Las Vegas for the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.