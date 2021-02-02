LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they have selected four local healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV this Sunday in Tampa Bay as their guests.
According to a news release from the team, the four Intermountain Healthcare workers are being recognized for their "unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
The individuals selected will join healthcare workers from around the country, including local healthcare heroes invited by NFL Clubs to take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium.
All healthcare workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed both of their COVID-19 vaccination doses before traveling to Tampa Bay, the release notes.
“We applaud all healthcare workers for their commitment during these unprecedented times,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The Raiders were able to honor Southern Nevada frontline medical workers with an invitation to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium, and we’re thrilled to join with the NFL to honor these individuals at the Super Bowl alongside fellow heroes from around the country.”
Health and safety precautions such as increased physical distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene stations, first aid areas, and directional signage will all be in place to create a safe environment for all individuals in attendance.
According to the Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare, previously named HealthCare Partners Nevada, assisted in the selection process of identifying the following four deserving healthcare workers for outstanding service to the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis:
The four healthcare workers attending on behalf of the Raiders are:
Dr. Charlene Adrian
Dr. Charlene Adrian, hospitalist, has earned a reputation as an outstanding advocate for her patients and her team. During the pandemic, her dedicated leadership has been an example of composure and calm while working in a busy hospital environment as she and others care for their patients.
Dr. Orlando Ozir
Dr. Orlando Ozir, hospitalist, has been recognized with the Core Value of Team Award for dedicating his skills and compassion by providing care at four hospital locations. He is known among his colleagues for his selfless teamwork and tireless hours of work during the pandemic.
Dr. Nicholas Calica
Dr. Nicholas Calica, hospitalist, is a dedicated physician who supported his colleagues by volunteering to take on extra shifts to extend his expertise to the unprecedented number of patients in need during the COVID-19 spread.
Samantha Balsomo
Samantha Balsomo, nurse practitioner, has gone above and beyond caring for her patients during the long months of the pandemic. Samantha works with post-acute COVID positive patients and has selflessly put herself on the front line of care by helping recovering patients with her skills and compassion.
