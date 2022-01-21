LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders search for a new general manager and possibly a new head coach continues to generate buzz in the football world and on social media.
As of Friday, the team has reportedly interviewed three candidates for the general manager position: Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler, Bengals scout Trey Brown and Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly. The team has also asked permission to interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds.
The head coaching search has included interim head coach Rich Bisaccia meeting with Mark Davis on Wednesday and the Raiders asking the Patriots permission to interview linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.
Speculation continues to swirl around Michigan's Jim Harbaugh coming to the Raiders, but it's unclear whether there's even been a conversation between the sides yet.
Many of the Raiders players spoke out after Saturday's loss in Cincinnati and in Sunday's exit interviews about their hope that Bisaccia will be given the job.
"That’s obviously not my job," wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said. "I know my role. My role is to go out there and play. But I do know one thing and that is, for me personally, I love Rich and whoever they bring in here is going to do a great job, but I think Rich has proven that he can do it at this level. We love playing for him and we play hard hard for him. He’s done a great job. I think he can lead us if given the opportunity."
"Him getting the position that he was put in, he was the head coach and after that it was one thing after another, after another," linebacker Denzel Perryman said. "He did a good job of keeping us together. In every interview talking about coach, he always kept us together and it was always about us and that we stay together."
The Raiders have to comply with the NFL's Rooney Rule that requires them to interview two external minority candidates for a head coaching vacancy.
