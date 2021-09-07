LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Raiders placed Jalen Richard on the injured reserve, they knew they had to solidify their running back room, which is why they wasted little time signing Peyton Barber.
Barber was among the final cuts in Washington and was later placed on the practice squad before being picked up by the Raiders just two days later.
"It's wild to see how fast things can change for you, really be prepared and ready to go," said Barber.
The five-year NFL veteran played his first four seasons in Tampa Bay, before spending 2020 with the Washington Football Team. He has scored 21 touchdowns in his career (19 rushing, two receiving).
"I'm pretty much here to be the backup for Josh and be ready to go," said Barber. "(I'm an) every down back, I can block, I can run the ball, catch the ball, play special teams, anything you need me to do I can do."
Barber has just two practices under his belt, but he told the media on Tuesday if his name is called on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, hell be ready.
"I'm sure there will be a couple things in there for me. I'm a quick learner."
