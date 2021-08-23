LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Training camp paired with preseason games are all about finding the players who can contribute to a team's success, and more importantly finding out who can, and cannot play in the NFL. If the Las Vegas Raiders have learned anything over the course of their two exhibition games, its rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs can play.
"Really proud of him, excited to see what he does in his future," smiled Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. "We tried to summarize him a couple days ago, he has the 'it' factor, he never makes the same mistake twice. He loves football, eats it up, he's one of the energizers of our defense. He's walked in here and given us a lot of skill that we can utilize certainly."
Nate Hobbs was the 167th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, but the 5th round pick is showing first round talent. In two preseason games, Hobbs has totaled six tackles, and interception and a sack.
"He's fast, physical and just a ballhawk. You see him just flying around, he's special," said Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse.
"If you pay attention, he played nickel to start the game and played excellent," explained Gruden. "We moved him outside, we have some corners hurt, Damon Arnette couldn't go tonight, Keisean Nixon went out early, so he went outside and played very well and made some impact plays and I don't normally give out game balls for preseason victories, but Nate Hobbs got one tonight and well deserved."
"I don't think I really surprised myself, I knew deep down inside, I knew I could compete at this level," said Hobbs. "It's just amazing to see the opportunity I've gotten because a lot of people don't get this opportunity. I just thank God every day for the opportunities, and I just try and make the most of it."
