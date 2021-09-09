LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced their first official team injury report on Thursday, with the biggest name on it being starting left guard Richie Incognito.
The 38-year-old is entering his 15th NFL season, but hasn't been on the field since injuring his right calf on August 19th in a joint practice with the Rams in Los Angeles.
"He's getting better, he did not practice today," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. "We'll see how he feels at the end of the week. We're still hopeful, but he did not practice today."
The Raiders offensive line has been one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2021 season. At full health the silver and black were still going to have three new faces on the opening day roster compared to 2020, but with Incognito's status up in the air it could be four.
Andre James will start his first NFL game on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens and says no matter who lines up next to him, the confidence to perform is there.
"I don't feel any pressure," said Raiders starting center Andre James. "Just another day at work for me, just excited for the opportunity. Continue to grow as an offense, we've meshed together really well just the amount of practice we've had, really comfortable with it."
Josh Jacobs, who missed the two practices earlier in the week, was back on the field Thursday, though he was designated as limited with a toe injury. Carl Nassib (shoulder) was also listed as limited. Raiders defensive back Roderic Teamer and Incogntio were the only players who did not practice. Clelin Ferrell (back) and rookie Alex Leatherwood (shin) were both listed on the injury report, but practiced in full.
With the NFL season kicking off on Thursday night, the anticipation for the raiders players continues to build, but the veterans say there is still plenty to do between now and kickoff.
"It's kind of like you want it to be here, pull it in and wish it would happen now, but at the same time not peak too early," explained Raiders tight end Darren Waller. "Just let it flow, let it come when it does. It's always a balancing process, especially the first game of the season, guys have been here playing football for who knows how long. You still get nervous for the first game, you still get those jitters, find ways to handle it mentally and emotionally, we're all trying to figure it out as we go too."
