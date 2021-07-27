LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders players and staff are preparing for the first day of training camp Wednesday in Henderson.
The team typically holds camp in Napa Valley, but due to COVID-19 protocols, it will be held at the practice facility in Henderson.
During a press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said that all of the coaching staff, and all but a handful of players are fully vaccinated.
Gruden also said that each player has reported to camp and has hit their expected playing weight. Now, the focus turns to getting young players prepared for a full NFL schedule.
"We're demanding of our rookies. Just because you get drafted in the first round or any round doesn't mean you're going to make the team or be a great player. There's no guarantees in this league, but we're pleased with our young people from our last few draft classes and we're confident that they'll prove that this fall," Gruden said Wednesday.
The Raiders are holding practices early in the morning due to the heat. On August 14, the team will welcome the Seattle Seahawks into Allegiant Stadium for their first preseason game.
Last season, the Raiders finished 8-8. During the offseason, the team added defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue and Solomon Thomas. Led by new defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther, the team is hoping to fortify the defense and improve on its 2020 campaign.
The Raiders kick off the 2021 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
