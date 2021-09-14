LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders had Tuesday off from practice after Monday night's dramatic overtime win against Baltimore at Allegiant Stadium capped by Zay Jones' touchdown catch.
Jones is popular in the locker room and also has a big fan in head coach Jon Gruden.
"I think I lead the league in Zay Jones cheers and chants," Gruden said. "He’s just a great kid. He’s such a hard working player. I’ve got to get him on the field more. It’s a competitive group of receivers but he’s just such an energy source for us. He finishes everything, he’s the first guy in here and the last guy to leave. He’s always upbeat and positive. I wish I was Zay Jones."
Monday's victory did not come without a price. Several players were injured including Gerald McCoy, Marcus Mariota and Denzelle Good.
Gruden did not touch on injuries during his Tuesday news conference, but ESPN is reporting that Good tore his ACL and is out for the season.
The Raiders will be back on the practice field on Wednesday to get ready for their first road game of the season Sunday at Pittsburgh.
"You just try to adapt to the schedule, do the best you can," Gruden said. "We’ll try to stay on a normal week’s schedule. Wednesday’s practice will be tomorrow. We’ll modify it obviously. We’ll not be in pads and not do a lot of physical contact this week because of the short week. But we’ve got to get our guys physically ready first and we’ve got to get familiarized with our opponent second, because they’re an outstanding football team."
Kickoff on Sunday is at 10 a.m. PT.
