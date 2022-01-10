LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 with Sunday night's dramatic overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
During his Monday news conference, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said his team savored the win and the accomplishment but knows they're not finished.
"They earned the right to enjoy themselves after that game and celebrate in the fashion that they saw fit," Bisaccia said. "It was fun to watch them after what they’ve gone through, but I think they’ve flipped a page and turned a corner, came into work today and dug into what they have to do improve as the week goes on."
Bisaccia said the team culture is solid and has only been strengthened by the roller coaster of emotions both on and off the field this season.
"We’ve tried to develop a group of guys that care about each other know what to do and compete with relentless effort," Bisaccia said. "That’s a hard team to beat and once you learn to respect each other’s work it’s a great place to come to work and react to whatever adversity or prosperity comes up that day and it gives you an opportunity to give you an identity based on what you go through."
Now the focus turns to the Raiders' first round playoff opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams met at Allegiant Stadium in week 11 of the season and Bengals running back Joe Mixon was dominant in a Cincinnati win.
"We had trouble stopping them Mixon had 123 yards rushing against us the last time," Bisaccia said. "But we’re going to investigate what we did well here over the last month and look at the things we need to correct, look at their tape and what things they’ve done well and some things we can hopefully exploit to be in position to go play a good game on Saturday."
Kickoff for Saturday's playoff game in Cincinnati is set for 1:30 p.m.
