LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium will be another milestone for the Raiders and a historic night for Las Vegas, as fans will be in the stands for the first time to see their team play. However, head coach Jon Gruden says don't expect to see the stars on the field against the Seattle Seahawks.
"We've had a lot of reps, reps aren't the problem, we're going to play the Rams, get a lot of reps down there also," said Gruden. We want to see our right tackle play a little bit, see our center play a little bit, we've got some young players that are competing for jobs that need to play a lot, so we're going to look at them. Couple of the veteran guys won't play, but you'll see our first-round draft choice and our center."\
The preseason is an opportunity to get your timing right, as well as separate the training camp standouts from the guys who can actually contribute during the regular season. It's unclear who will get the line action, and how much, the players say they don't care how much they play as long as they get to play against someone other than themselves.
"I think we just want to get after somebody else, we've been going at each other for so long, we try and protect ourselves, you're not trying to tackle your own teammates, hurt your teammates, so I think going into the preseason game, it's going to one of those ones like hey, we finally get to go against someone else, compete with someone else, that's trying to beat us," explained Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. "We have to do the same thing for them. As a defense and a team, we need to be prepared, there is going to be some mistakes, because it's a learning curve, especially on this defensive side where hopefully as the game goes and the more games we get, the defense will just turn into one of those defenses that everybody is like hey those guys are flying around,' not the weak link of the team."
Exhibition game or not the Raiders defense feel they have a lot to prove, after giving up the third most points in the league a season ago and ranking near the bottom in every major defensive category.
"Offense early in camp maybe getting after us a little bit, but the reps we've been getting, we've been getting better and better, said Hayward. "The guys are doing exactly what Gus wanted us to do and that's why we've been picking it up in practice and hopefully we can do that Saturday as well."
The Raiders kickoff their preseason play at 6pm Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium. You can only see it on FOX5, the official broadcast home of the Raiders.
