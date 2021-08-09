LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders got a small taste of what Sunday's will look like Vegas during the fall. Nearly 20,000 season ticket holders showed up to Allegiant Stadium over the weekend to watch the Silver and Black prepare for their preseason opener.
"The stadium is a very beautiful venue, I can only imagine what it's going to look like full," said Raiders receiver Willie Snead IV. "The fans were awesome (Sunday) and just going around at the end, shaking their hands, I was like these guys are crazy. It's awesome to see that, I can only imagine what it's going to look like to see this season, it's an exciting venue to be in."
"It is fun, it's always been fun, that's why I came back to coach, especially with the Raiders," said Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden. "It's always been the best time of my life and to share it with Raiders fans for the first time in a long time was special and I can only imagine what it's going to be like when Seattle comes in to start the season. It's going to be very loud I would expect."
After going the entire inaugural season in Las Vegas without fans, Gruden felt it was important and necessary to re-introduce the fans to the players and vice versa.
"We have a lot of unknowns still," explained Gruden. "We have a lot of new faces from other teams, a young group of players that are inexperienced, we're trying to get as much experience as possible. That's why we came out here today, let them experience their own stadium, their own locker room, learning where their parking passes take them, their wives, where are they going to meet them after the game. There is a lot of experience that these guys need to get, but we have to get better in all three phases, we have the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins just to start the season, so to answer your question we have to just keep doing what we're doing. Working hard and trusting the guy next to us because I do like that a lot, I like that process that we're on right now."
No one is more excited to see Raider Nation in action Saturday night against the Seahawks than Gruden, but he also says his focus won't be on the fans in the stands, instead it will be solely on what takes place on the field.
"We're getting ready to cut the roster down, put some rotations together, who is playing against Seattle, when and how much. today's practice and the next couple days will have a lot to do with how that all sorts out," said Gruden. "We have a lot of things we have to adapt to. The big thing is take advantage of our scrimmages against the Rams. That will give us some additional experience against another opponent and we want to try and come out of camp healthy and keep the right 53 men, that's the goal, but we also want to be physical and ready to play. We have a lot to accomplish, we're going to have to be creative in how we do business and I can say we're pretty good at that. We have a veteran coaching staff that adapts pretty good."
Year in and year out players describe training camp as a grind, especially in the hot, dog days of summer. Veterans say the key to getting through camp healthy, motivated, and ready for the upcoming season all starts with the head coach.
"Just the energy (Gruden) brings everyday from the practice field, the meetings, he just keeps everything upbeat and fun and when you play for a coach like that, you can't help but love the game," explained Snead. "He's asking you everyday, 'do you love the game or like that game, you love this game?' and I'm like coach I love it with a passion and it's a reminder that playing for a coach like that you want to go all out, do your best, so it's a huge honor."
The Raiders kickoff their preseason schedule Saturday against Seattle at Allegiant Stadium. That game, along with every preseason game can be seen on FOX5, the official broadcast home of the Raiders.
