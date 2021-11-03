LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders returned to practice on Wednesday and reacted for the first time to the deadly crash involving now former teammate Henry Ruggs III.
Ruggs was released by the Raiders Tuesday night after his arrest.
"A person lost their life yesterday morning and we think it’s important to keep a focus on that as we talk about this tragic event," interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said. "We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim’s family. That being said we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that. His terrible lapse in judgement of the most horrific kind."
Quarterback Derek Carr was emotional when talking about the situation.
"This one hurts because it really affects some families and it affected some lives," Carr said. "That hurts me. It hurts my heart because I know that there’s pain, I know that there’s shame. I know that there’s anger probably. All of those feelings that no one wants to feel or have towards them. I know that it’s all there."
Carr says as hard as it is to do, he and his teammates have to compartmentalize the situation and focus on their job.
"Football is secondary when something like this happens," Carr said. "We’re talking about lives. A lot of different lives and a lot of different situations. But for us from a football aspect, we’re going to be ready to play. That’s for sure."
The Raiders play at the New York Giants on Sunday.
