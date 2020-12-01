LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Raider Nation" welcomed a new member to the crew on Monday, as quarterback Derek Carr announced on Twitter that his daughter was born.
Carr and his wife, Heather, welcomed a baby girl on Monday, the quarterback shared on Twitter.
According to Heather Carr's Instagram page, the couple already have three sons: Dallas, Deker and Deakon.
In sharing the news on Twitter, Carr said it was a "Good start to the week to get back on track!"
Good start to the week to get back on track! https://t.co/gQoDkqQVRB— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 1, 2020
