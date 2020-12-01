Raiders Browns Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr celebrates after the Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns 16-6 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Raider Nation" welcomed a new member to the crew on Monday, as quarterback Derek Carr announced on Twitter that his daughter was born.

Carr and his wife, Heather, welcomed a baby girl on Monday, the quarterback shared on Twitter.

According to Heather Carr's Instagram page, the couple already have three sons: Dallas, Deker and Deakon.

In sharing the news on Twitter, Carr said it was a "Good start to the week to get back on track!"

